Oregon: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in honor of Lance Corporal Jack Ryan Ostrovsky of Bend, and Lance Corporal Chase D. Sweetwood of Portland, who were among nine service members who lost their lives in a vehicle accident.
