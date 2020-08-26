 Skip to main content
Aug. 26, 2020

Oregon: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in honor of Lance Corporal Jack Ryan Ostrovsky of Bend, and Lance Corporal Chase D. Sweetwood of Portland, who were among nine service members who lost their lives in a vehicle accident.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

