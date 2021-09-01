National: As ordered by the President, all U.S. flags and other flags flying where the U.S. Flag is hoisted will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, and ending at sunset Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul Aug. 26, 2021.

Ohio: AS ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, the Rhodes State Office Tower and across Erie will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in honor of U.S. Navy Hospitalman (Corpsman) Maxton W. Soviak of Berlin Heights, who was killed in action during a terrorist attack at Kabul Airport.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

