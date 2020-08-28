Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in honor of Tohono O'odham Police Officer Bryan Brown, who died Aug. 27, in the line of duty.
Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in the city of Olathe will fly at half-staff Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in honor of Olathe's Mayor Michael Copeland.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
