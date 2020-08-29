Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday Aug. 29, 2020, in honor of Detroit Fire Department Sergeant Sivad Johnson, who died while trying to save three children from drowning.

Kentucky: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday Aug. 29, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army Corporal Billie Joe Hash, of Corbin, KY, who was killed in action in December 1950. He remains were recently identified and returned to the United States.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

