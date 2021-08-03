Washington: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in honor of Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Brown, who died in the line of duty.
Texas: As ordered by the Governor, state flags at all El Paso County government and public facilities and all DPS facilities across the state will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in honor of the victims of the Walmart shooting in 2019.
