Aug. 31, 2020

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, state flags within Odessa at public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in memory of the seven victims of last year's mass shooting.

Delaware: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in observance of Overdose Awareness Day.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in honor of Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Captain Joseph "Joe" Liedel, who died while responding to an emergency call.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in honor of Deputy Richard "Rick" Treadwell of the Dane County Sheriff's Office, who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

