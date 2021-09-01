Colorado: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of former Colorado Governor Dick Lamm.

Kentucky: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.

Delaware: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.