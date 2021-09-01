Colorado: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of former Colorado Governor Dick Lamm.
Kentucky: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.
Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.
Delaware: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.
Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in honor of U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II.
