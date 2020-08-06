South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in honor of former Attorney General Mark Meierhenry.

California: All flags at public facilities across the cities of Riverside and Corona will fly at half-staff from Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, until sunset Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in honor of U.S. Marine Cpl. Cesar Villanueva and U.S. Marine Pfc. Bryan Baltierra, who died with six other marines and a Navy Corpsman in a training accident July 30.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.