Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday Aug. 5, 2021, in honor of Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agent Daniel P. Cox, who died while on duty.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday Aug. 5, 2021, in honor of Selma Police Officer Marquis Dewon Moorer, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Kentucky: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday Aug. 5, 2021, in honor of Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley, 23, of Paris, KY, who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, and whose remains were recently identified and returned home.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

