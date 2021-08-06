Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at public facilities at the St. Lucie County Courthouse and the City Hall of Fort Pierce will fly at half-staff Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in honor of former City Commissioner Rufus "Butch" Alexander III.

West Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in honor of U.S. Army Corporal Pete W. Conley of Chapmanville, a Korean War fallen soldier whose remains have been returned home.

Nevada: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in honor of Nevada State Trooper Micah May.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, and ending at sunset Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in honor of North Carolina House Representative Jerry Carter.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

