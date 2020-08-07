Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in honor of Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety Sergeant Steven Splan, who died in the line of duty.

South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol, will fly at half-staff Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in honor of Matthew James Clancy, Chief of Police for the Beaufort Police Department.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.