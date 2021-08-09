 Skip to main content
Aug. 7, 2021

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in honor of former Wisconsin Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Albert H. Wilkening.

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities in Lawrence County will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in honor of former mayor of Bedford, John A. Williams.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at the State Capitol complex will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in honor of former State Rep. Douglas A. Bennett.

Colorado: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in honor of former Colorado Representative Mike McLachlan.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Becky Strong, who died of a COVID-19-related illness contracted while on duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

