Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in honor of Phoenix Police Officer and Arizona National Guard Second Lieutenant Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr., who died Wednesday following an Arizona National Guard training event.
