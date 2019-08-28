When President Truman announced that an atomic bomb had been dropped on Hiroshima 16 hours earlier, many believed this would aid in shortening the war with Japan.
However, another article in the Arizona Daily Star on the same day stated that the Japanese would likely attempt to keep the devastation a secret from others. There would be few witnesses to the explosion left alive. Thus, the Army Air Forces would drop leaflets letting civilians know what had been done.
Another bomb was dropped before the Japanese surrendered.