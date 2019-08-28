William R. Mathews, editor of the Arizona Daily Star, attended the civil rights march in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963. He described the marchers as orderly and organized.
President Kennedy said "the cause of 20 million Negroes has been advanced" by the orderly assembly.
It was called a "March for Jobs and Freedom." The marchers gathered before the Lincoln Memorial, an appropriate gathering place in front of the monument to the man who emancipated the slaves.
Perhaps the most remembered part of the event was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech.