Former Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa was reported missing on July 31, 1975. His family had last heard from him July 30.
Police investigated various members of mob families, but never had enough to charge anyone with the crime, which has never been solved. Hoffa's body has never been recovered.
The mystery is a popular one with TV detective shows and in movies. Martin Scorsese has made a movie called "The Irishman," due to be released soon, with a script based on the book "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt. The title comes from a phrase used by and for mafia hitmen. To "paint a house" means to kill someone. The book contains an account of the case by deceased mafia associate Frank Sheeran, also an associate of Hoffa.
It may have the story that is closest to the truth, but that hasn't helped police solve the mystery.
Sources: biography.com and Arizona Daily Star archives