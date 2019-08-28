While the big local news on Aug. 10, 1969, was that a police walkout had ended, the front page also contained the news that five people, including actress Sharon Tate, wife of Roman Polanski, were found brutally murdered in Beverly Hills, California.
Also killed that night were Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring and Steven Parent.
The following night, supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, were killed.
Charles Manson and his followers were arrested in October 1969. Some members of the cultlike "family" confessed that they wanted to shock the world. One member was given immunity in exchange for his testimony.
The trial lasted seven months and on Jan. 15, 1971, the jury found all the defendants guilty. Charles Manson died at the age of 83 on Nov. 19, 2017.
Sources: cnn.com and Arizona Daily Star archives