The glamorous Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe was found dead, lying face down on her bed, by her physician. He had to break a window with a fireplace poker to gain entry to the room, as the door had been locked from the inside.
An empty bottle that had held sleeping pills was on the bedside table.
The county coroner indicated that an autopsy would be done to determine what drugs had caused her death and interviews with those who had interacted with her recently would be done to determine if she had committed suicide, since there was no note with the body.