This matchup should set the tone for the Southern Arizona high school football season. It’s on Thursday, the only game played that night, and it’s between two programs that have maintained a solid reputation as football powers on the northwest side. It’s going to come down to two factors: Ironwood Ridge’s running attack, with Nathan Grijalva who steps in for Nick Brahler, and Mountain View’s defensive front seven.
The Mountain Lions lose defensive tackle Kai Golden, but return linebackers Calib McRae and Aaron Logsdon. Last season, Mountain View squeaked out a 28-23 win at home. With Ironwood Ridge now hosting, grab your popcorn.