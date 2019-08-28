The Social Security law included the greatest single tax burden ever appropriated by Congress up to that time.
The first person to receive benefits was Ernest Ackerman, who got a one-time, lump-sum payment of 17 cents in January 1937. Ida Mae Fuller was the first to receive monthly benefits.
Since November 1936, when they were first issued, more than 450 million Social Security numbers have been issued. Since benefits were first distributed, the program has paid out more than $11 trillion and taken in more than $13 trillion.
