Charles Joseph Whitman, a former Marine, stabbed his wife and mother to death and then went to the University of Texas and shot at students and anyone nearby from a tower. He wounded 31 and killed 14 ─ plus the unborn child of one of the victims ─ before police killed him.
A day later, it was speculated that a brain tumor had either clouded his judgment and reason or caused maddening pain.
Whitman had told a psychiatrist that he had visions of going to the tower and shooting people, but no action was taken because the psychiatrist didn't believe he would follow through with his visions.