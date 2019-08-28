In this Aug. 1, 1966, file photo, smoke rises from the sniper's gun as he fired from the tower of the University of Texas administration building in Austin, Texas, on crowds below. (AP Photo/File)

Charles Joseph Whitman, a former Marine, stabbed his wife and mother to death and then went to the University of Texas and shot at students and anyone nearby from a tower. He wounded 31 and killed 14 ─ plus the unborn child of one of the victims ─ before police killed him.

A day later, it was speculated that a brain tumor had either clouded his judgment and reason or caused maddening pain.

Whitman had told a psychiatrist that he had visions of going to the tower and shooting people, but no action was taken because the psychiatrist didn't believe he would follow through with his visions.