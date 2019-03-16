Arizona’s long battle to rebuild its swimming program made its first statement of note last week when Augie Busch’s men’s team finished No. 3 in the powerful Pac-12 finals. The Wildcats have climbed above USC and Arizona State in the national rankings and are back on the map in Busch’s second season. UA freshman David Schlicht was terrific in the Pac-12 meet, finishing second in both IM events. The Wildcats next compete in the NCAA finals March 27-30 in Texas. They seem poised to crack the top 10.