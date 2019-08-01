To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Log in
Current Subscriber?
Activate now
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe now
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 98F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 1, 2019 @ 12:45 pm
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.