Check out the Tucson Museum of Art, which is free from 5-8 p.m. Cruise through The Art of East Asia collection, or the astounding Pre-Columbian and Spanish Colonial Art exhibit. It’s at 140 N. Main Ave. Tucsonmuseumofart.org, 624-2333.
Gulp. It’s the first day of school for TUSD and Tanque Verde school district students. Sunnyside School District welcomes students Aug. 2. Aug. 5, it’s Marana and Sahuarita’s turn. The first bell of the school year rings Aug. 8 for Catalina Foothills, Amphitheater and Flowing Wells school districts. Long before those students return to the classroom, the Vail School District heads back in mid-July.