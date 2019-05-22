Way back in the 1960s and ’70s, Tucson was a scary place for one reason in particular: It was home to a Titan II Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. That means we were a target as well as ground zero for launching a missile, if it was necessary. It never was. And now that site is the Titan Missile Museum. Several tours are offered, but you might want to start with the one-hour guided tour, which will take you 35 feet into the underground missile complex. It starts at 9:45 a.m. The museum is at 1580 W. Duval Mine Road. Admission is $10.50. Titanmissilemuseum.org, 625-7736.