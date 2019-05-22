If you’re a dog person, you may prefer this to cat yoga: Dog Days at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Bring your pup and wander through the gorgeous grounds. Admission to the gardens is $15, plus $3 a dog. Bring your pooper scooper; it’s only right. tucsonbotanical.org, 326-9686.
Mondays at the Children’s Museum Tucson are a ganga: just a $3 entrance fee. An especially good deal when you consider what you get: a train exhibit that lets children crawl all over and even blow the whistle; the Bodyology exhibit where they can pick a giant nose, and another where you can learn about gravity. And that’s just a sampling. The $3 Mondays continue through Sept. 2. The museum is at 200 S. Sixth Ave. and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. childrensmuseumtucson.org, 792-9985.