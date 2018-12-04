Augustina Mills, Intuit

Augustina Mills was raised in a humble Mexican-American household in Tucson. She attended college at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) as a Gates Millennium Scholar. In 2014 she began working in IT/Engineering at Intuit.
Augustina is actively involved in mentoring students in AVID and at Imago Dei Middle School and connects with other IT/Engineering professionals as a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. She is creating a lasting impact in Southern Arizona with the Junior League of Tucson as the incoming President for 2019-2020. Pay it forward - we rise by lifting others!