BOOK EVENTS FOR SEPTEMBER 15-21
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. Sept. 15. 777-4709.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — UFCW-PALF Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Naomi Ortiz will be the featured reader. Her reading will be followed by an open mic, spoken word only. 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. 624-4690. nwu-tucson.org.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. Ages 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 17. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Third Wednesdays monthly. Sept. 18. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Sept. 19. 594-5285.
FRIDAY
Antique, Vintage, and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Main Library Poetry Circle — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Read and discuss various works of ecological poetry. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 21. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Author Nooshie Motaref Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. Motaref will be featuring her collection of translated Persian Folktales "Land of Roses and Nightingales: Seven Adventures of a Persian Girl." 2-3 p.m. Sept. 21. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.