Avoid the temptation to backslide
Luke 15 is one chapter that almost everyone could repeat from memory, and yet it is one of those beautiful portions of Scripture which always seem to touch one’s heart and fill one’s soul with fresh joy every time we read it.
A case could be made that Jesus was talking about those who were backslidden in sin. Remember, Jesus was surrounded by the publicans and sinners, while the Pharisees and scribes were in the distance murmuring and finding fault.
Luke 15:13-14 says, “And not many days after, the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living. And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want.”
Now notice what kind of famine was in the land. It was not a famine of husks; there were plenty of those. It was not a famine of swine’s flesh; there was plenty of that. But there was a famine of that which was clean and fit for a Jew to eat. Truly, there is never a famine of husks; the Devil has not had a famine for the last 2,000 years. There are always plenty of husks to feed hungry swine and there are always plenty of swine to eat.
Go where you will, you will always find plenty of the Devil’s food for a hungry soul. However, it will never satisfy.
Now, the story goes on to say that when the prodigal had wasted his substance, he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country. I do not believe for a moment that the new country had pity on this Jewish young man. I think they mocked him by offering a job to feed the swine.
Just a couple of thoughts here; have you ever considered the lack of satisfaction the world offers? This Jewish boy struggled with his new home. The new “far country” was the antithesis of his home, the sweet home that he left. He struggled with his new memories. He remembered that his father’s servants lived better than him. He struggled with his food.
The husks did not and could not satisfy him. Food, apart from The Father, lacks in proper nourishment and sustenance. He struggled with work. In his prior life, he would have tended to his father’s sheep. What a contrast to the filth, muck, and mire of the pigpen. He struggled with his testimony. He had lost everything and was left with nothing but a tattered robe on his back. The citizens of this “far country” mocked and scorned this Jewish young man.
So here is the thought for this day: Why do people not believe our testimony? We talk of a rich Father and yet we walk about with a ragged coat. We talk of joy, yet we look wretched and miserable. We talk of peace, yet we are filled with anger, worry, and anxiety. Avoid the temptation to backslide. Stay out of the Devil’s pigpen. Please, be faithful.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!