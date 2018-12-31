First, Deandre Ayton took over Brooklyn, becoming the first No. 1 pick in Arizona history at the Barclays Center on June 21.
Then, just a few months later, Allonzo Trier took a bite out of the Big Apple, giving the Wildcats two big rookie splashes this season.
Of course Ayton, off to a terrific start with the Phoenix Suns, is the bigger deal. Ayton opened his career averaging better than 16 points and nearly 11 boards in his first 10 weeks on the job, topping 20 points eight times, including four straight games in mid-late December. This wasn’t a surprise after Ayton averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds in his one season at Arizona, where he was named a consensus first-team All-American while earning Pac-12 regular-season and tournament MVP honors.
Trier’s immediate success in New York? More of a surprise. The embattled Arizona star, who missed parts of two seasons because of suspensions and was an undrafted rookie free agent, signed with the Knicks on a two-way contract. But by October, it was clear he’d be in the big leagues, rather than in the G-League. By mid-November, he blossomed into a scoring threat for New York, scoring a career-high 25 points in a Nov. 23 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Less than three weeks later, Trier signed a new, full-time contract with the Knicks, becoming the first two-way player to sign a guaranteed NBA contract within the first two months of the season.