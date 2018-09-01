Tucson team of the week: Pima College’s women’s volleyball team knocked off No. 5 Mesa on Friday night. It was a reflection on the recruiting of Aztecs coach Dan Bithell, who has assembled an impressive freshman class. Freshman Madi Nash of Sahuaro had 15 kills in the upset of MCC, freshman Jade Romine of CDO had eight kills and 19 digs, freshman Kendall Deeter of Mountain View had nine blocks, and freshman Kaleigh Hockett had 38 assists. Eleven of the 13 players on Bithell’s team are from Southern Arizona.