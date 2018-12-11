Of the many problems and concerns the Arizona Cardinals are dealing with this season — and ultimately will have to address at some point in the offseason — there is at least one issue that isn’t being discussed, debated or dissected.
Can they win with Josh Rosen, and is he really a franchise quarterback?
To be fair, Rosen is a rookie playing behind a makeshift offensive line with an underwhelming group of wide receivers who is learning not only under a defensive-minded, first-year head coach, but also a first-year offensive coordinator who didn’t assume the position until midseason and had to be coerced into coaching in the first place.
Surely, there are going to be some growing pains, especially under the conditions Rosen continues to face.
But after 10 starts, most of them rather unimpressive, can anyone honestly say with any degree of certainty that the first-round pick is showing any real signs of progress and positive development?
There’s no question Rosen has the arm strength, the intellect, the toughness and the unflappable confidence to become a quality NFL quarterback.
But every time he seems to take a small step forward, it’s usually been followed by some type of pratfall, poor decision or pitiful pass. If Rosen truly has been handcuffed by a lack of quality players around him, then it’s still impossible to properly gauge his first year of work.
Who knows for sure how he’s going to perform when and if the Cardinals are able to make the necessary improvements. What are they to do if they bring in better players at key positions on offense and Rosen is still making mistakes and throwing more interceptions than touchdowns?
“He is certainly the guy we’re going to ride with,” general manager Steve Keim said last Friday during his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “He has shown everything to me, internally, that you would look for in a franchise quarterback.”
Rosen’s 55.4 completion percentage ranks 31st overall, just behind Jets rookie Sam Darnold (55.9) and just ahead of Bills rookie Josh Allen (52.4). Rosen also ranks 31st in passing yards (1,910), passing yards per game (174.0) and passer rating (68.3).
He’s thrown 10 touchdowns and been intercepted 12 times. Three of those have been returned for touchdowns and a fourth was called back because of a penalty away from the play. His most recent pick-six came Sunday during the Cardinals’ lackluster 17-3 home loss to the Lions.
“I still think he’s improving,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said. “It’s hard to say in that game (Sunday), but I still think he’s progressing moving forward.
“When you look at some of the opportunities he had, we have to do a much better job of really going through our progressions and not trying to force a lot of throws. Sometimes, there are check downs underneath that we need to look at.”