My parents, William Henry Ford and Regis Celeste (Gregg) Ford both joined the U.S. Army straight out of high school during WWII.
They met in a military hospital where they were both serving as surgical techs.
After the war they married and enrolled in college under the GI Bill in Nebraska.
Dad went on to complete his medical degree, while mom held down the fort raising four children. Number five was born the same week as his graduation. We eventually became a family of 11.
Sister Ellen Lucy, from Saint Mary’s Hospital offered the new Dr. Ford an internship in 1953.
He then joined a small practice in Casa Grande that served most of Pinal County, with dad eventually delivering thousands of babies throughout the county.
Dad did not die a wealthy man, we often found watermelons and bags of corn on our doorstep in lieu of payment for his services.
Also of note, they are the couple who survived the historic Pioneer Hotel fire by climbing down an exterior conduit pipe from the 8th floor.
The GI Bill had an extraordinary impact on not only our family, but countless families.