Mobile food unit
History: Good and excellent ratings in 2016 and 2017; received a needs improvement rating and passed a follow-up inspection in June 2018, then received a good rating the following October. Received a needs improvement rating Aug. 31 and failed a re-inspection Sept. 11.
What the inspector saw: Foods including meat and chicken stored at unsafe temperatures; clean utensils stored on dirty shelves; dirty food contact surfaces stored as clean; dirty non-food surfaces; floor and ceiling no longer maintained as smooth and cleanable; incorrect food protection manager certificate; does not meet the definition of a mobile food truck since it appears to be fixed to the main store.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Sept. 21.
Comments: A manager said all items have been corrected.