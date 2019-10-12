History: Good and excellent ratings since early 2016 but received a probation rating Sept. 11 and failed a re-inspection Sept 21.
What the inspector saw: Raw chicken in a bag was stored in the same box with zucchini; cheese products and raw chicken stored at unsafe temperatures; beef roasts thawing in prep sink; oven thermometers used to check refrigerator temperatures; hand wash sinks not labeled; no certified food protection manager and person in charge was not trained on proper procedures.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Oct. 2.
Comments: A manager said all items have been corrected.