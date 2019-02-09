Arizona National Golf Course, once the home of the UA golf programs and a coveted facility that attracted, among others, a young Tiger Woods, survived a near-death experience last spring.
It was saved from bankruptcy/foreclosure by a Canadian financial firm after the Sabino Springs Homeowners association voted to sign a five-year lease at $100 per home per month to maintain and operate the picturesque golf course near Mount Lemmon highway.
Arizona National had all but died a few years earlier when the IRI Golf Group failed to pay its bills and, among other things, had the water turned off and shut down. It lost scores of members during the bankruptcy that followed.
Now operated by Billy Casper Golf, a course-management firm that is in charge of more than 60 golf courses nationally, Arizona National has returned to form.
“We had 3,300 rounds played here in January,” said general manager Bernie Eaton. “That’s up from 1,900 rounds last January.”
Eaton and Billy Casper Golf also made Arizona National more financially-friendly, lowering rates from the high-end $80-90 level to the $45-65 bracket.
Eaton isn’t a rookie at this stuff. He has worked at the top levels of Southern Arizona golf at Starr Pass Golf Club, El Conquistador Golf Club, Quarry Pines and at the vast golf operation in Saddlebrooke.
“One of the issues here has been that some think it’s a private club because it’s located in a gated community,” said Eaton. “Well, we are open to everybody. ‘’
Arizona National has Happy Hours, Burger Nights, Fish Fry Fridays and extended breakfast hours on the weekend. It’s a strong reflection on the recovering golf industry in Southern Arizona.