Freshman guard Brandon Williams returned to the starting lineup Saturday after coming off the bench in Wednesday’s win over Montana. According to coach Sean Miller, Williams “banged knees” with Justin Coleman a day before the Baylor game, which caused his knee to swell. It was the same knee Williams had issues with in high school.
When Williams was a junior at Crespi High School, he dealt with a congenital issue with his right knee that the Los Angeles Daily News identified as osteochondritis dissecans, in which bone underneath the cartilage of a joint dies due to lack of blood flow.
Miller said there wasn’t any structural damage to Williams’ knee.
Williams scored three points and made 1 of 7 shots from the field against Montana. Back with the starters on Saturday, he scored nine points on 4-of-10 shooting and added three assists.