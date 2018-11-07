Arizona went with a traditional look for its season opener. For the last two seasons, UA has worn two standard sets of white uniforms, one with navy blue lettering, the other with cardinal red. Both of them also have gray gradient patterns on the shoulders and the bottom of the shorts.
The Cats ditched the gradient look and went with all-white uniforms with red lettering Wednesday. The only difference was the gradient part was missing.
This isn’t a permanent look.
Wednesday’s look will replace the white uniforms with gold lettering, also known as “Desert Ops.” Arizona will keep the “State Pride” uniforms, which are red with gold lettering.