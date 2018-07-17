The Fourth Annual Pima County Sheriff’s Department Badges & Backpacks will offer all of the above from 8 a.m. to noon at the Tucson Convention Center.
The event, which served about 4,000 people last year, has expanded to fill three exhibit halls at the convention center this summer with the help of presenting sponsor Banner Aetna, a joint venture with Banner Health Systems and Aetna Life Insurance Co.
In addition to the distribution of 2,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, students and their families can enjoy the triple bonus of a health fair, safety station and family fun activities and promotions.
Tara Barrera, a sheriff’s department marketing specialist, said the one-stop event is designed to provide convenient assistance to students in need.
“This is an all-inclusive event that prepares students for the school year and shows the strength of our commitment and bond to our community. Our goal is to equip the youth for a safe and healthy school year,” said Barrera.
Banner Aetna is equally committed to supporting local students, according to Ray Eveleth, senior account executive for Banner and Aetna public and labor divisions.
“Having been part of the Tucson and Southern Arizona community for years, we feel it is critical to support this program and help families and kids who possibly don’t have access to some of the basics for going back to school,” said Eveleth, who will be among the volunteers stuffing backpacks with school supplies for the event.
The event will feature many organizations on hand with activities and resources available.
Fourth Annual Pima County Sheriff’s Department Badges & Backpacks
When: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 28.
Where: Exhibit Halls A, B and C in the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free.
Festivities at the newly-expanded event include free backpacks stuffed with school supplies for children while supplies last. Children must be present and enrolled in K-12 to receive backpacks. The event will also feature a health fair with free vision and dental screenings and free immunizations by El Rio Health; safety stations including the anti-drug task force, gun safety, stranger danger, free fingerprinting and information on after-school programs. Families can also enjoy character meet and greets, exercise activities, cooking demonstrations for healthy snacks and visits with officers of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit and motorcycle units. Other family events include arts and crafts, entertainment and more. For more information, visit the website at tucsonconventioncenter.com or call 351-4615.