History: Good and excellent inspections for several years but the site received a needs improvement rating Oct. 19 and failed an initial re-inspection Oct 22.
What the inspector saw: Foods stored at unsafe temperatures including tuna salad, chicken salad, turkey, lettuce and sliced tomatoes; two hand-washing sinks and a sanitizing sink for kitchenware did not have a proper hot water supply.
Follow up: Passed a second re-inspection on Oct. 29.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.