Three Arizona signees for the 2019 class will play in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic. The Iverson Classic is similar to the Jordan Brand Classic or the McDonald’s All-American Game, where it invites the best high school basketball talent from around the country.
Five-star Phoenix point guard Nico Mannion, four-star power forward Zeke Nnaji and shooting guard Terry Armstrong are the UA representatives for the Iverson Classic.
Split up between two teams, Mannion will play for “Team Loyalty” while Nnaji and Armstrong will compete with “Team Honor.”
Current Arizona guard Brandon Williams represented Team Loyalty last year. The Iverson Classic is in its third year and will be played on April 24. A location, schedule, broadcast and other information will be available at a later date.