BalloonFest raises funds for medical education

It’s easy to get carried away with philanthropy and fun this fall: Just visit the MHC Foundation BallonFest from 3 to 9 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The event, which seeks to raise $100,000, will be held on the MHC Healthcare Campus at 13995 N. Marana Main St.
“We are raising money for our Graduate Medical Education Program at MHC Healthcare, where we are working with Northwest Medical Center to train future physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. As a nation, we are facing a shortage of 120,000 physicians and that has grown worse through COVID,” said Stephen Stone, Director of the MHC Foundation, an auxiliary support organization for nonprofit MHC Healthcare.
Proceeds from the BalloonFest will also help to provide services for patients in need at 17 MHC Healthcare locations throughout Southern Arizona. The facilities serve 60,000 patients of all ages with primary and specialty healthcare.
“Our focus is keeping people healthy so they don’t develop chronic health conditions and end up in the hospital. Often we are treating people who don’t have the economic means to get healthcare, and no one who comes in is turned away,” said Stone.
He emphasized that many people don’t realize that despite the fact that they may not have employer-sponsored healthcare plans, they may qualify for other benefits that allow for routine dental and health screenings.
“When people come to us, our outreach people help them to understand they may qualify for Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare military benefits, or other benefits,” said Stone.
Ultimately, Stone hopes the Balloon Fest will offer a fun day out for families while promoting MHC Healthcare Education Programs and other efforts to support the community.
“We not only treat patients, but we can also give back by training future doctors. This affects everyone in every facet of life, since if you don’t have good health, you don’t have anything,” Stone said.
