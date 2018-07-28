Name: Barbara Sherry
Race: CD 2
Party affiliation: Democrat
Statement:
I’m Barbara Sherry and I am a progressive Democrat running for Congress in the second district of Arizona. I owned Starbar Ranch in McNeal, AZ for years with my late partner. Before that, I had a long career as a mortgage broker. My unique background allowed me to develop the work ethic of a rancher who labors day in and day out, and the critical thinking skills and attention to detail that comes from working in finance.
I decided to run for Congress after I heard President Trump discuss the “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville riot. I hope to be a voice of morals and reason in this time of great uncertainty in our country. I offer my unwavering service to my fellow Americans and will always support legislation that keeps their best interest in mind.
I am not a career politician who can be bought, I am a retired rancher who lives in rural Arizona fighting for progress and prosperity in my community. It’s my duty to speak up for my fellow Americans and those who seek refuge in America, because I am fortunate enough to have the voice and the ability to do so.
Progressive legislation will help chip away at the injustices plaguing our country right now and ultimately will make day-to-day life better for all Americans. I will fight for Medicare for all, protections for reproductive rights, common-sense gun laws, protections for the environment, and many more progressive issues. I will work towards increased jobs and infrastructure funding, paid parental and medical leave, and debt-free college. Most importantly I’ll always meet with and listen to my constituents. You hire elected officials with your vote and pay them with your taxes. As your Congresswoman, I will never forget that I work for you.