Partial filmography for Barbara Stanwyck (1907-1990)
- The Locked Door, 1929
- Mexicali Rose, 1929
- Ladies of Leisure, 1930
- Illicit, 1931
- Ten Cents a Dance, 1931
- The Stolen Jools, 1931
- Night Nurse, 1931
- The Miracle Woman, 1931
- Forbidden, 1932
- Shopworn, 1932
- So Big! 1932
- The Purchase Price, 1932
- The Bitter Tea of General Yen, 1932
- Ladies They Talk About, 1933
- Baby Face, 1933
- Ever in My Heart, 1933
- Gambling Lady, 1934
- A Lost Lady, 1934
- The Secret Bride, 1934
- The Woman in Red, 1935
- Red Salute, 1935
- Annie Oakley, 1935
- A Message to Garcia, 1936
- The Bride Walks Out, 1936
- His Brother's Wife, 1936
- Banjo on My Knee, 1936
- The Plough and the Stars, 1936
- Internes Can't Take Money, 1937
- This Is My Affair, 1937
- Stella Dallas, 1937
- Breakfast for Two, 1937
- Always Goodbye, 1938
- The Mad Miss Manton, 1938
- Union Pacific, 1939
- Golden Boy, 1939
- Remember the Night, 1940
- The Lady Eve, 1941
- Meet John Doe, 1941
- You Belong to Me, 1941
- Ball of Fire, 1941
- The Great Man's Lady, 1942
- The Gay Sisters, 1942
- Lady of Burlesque, 1943
- Double Indemnity, 1944
- Hollywood Canteen, 1944
- Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
- My Reputation, 1946
- The Bride Wore Boots, 1946
- The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, 1946
- California, 1947
- The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
- The Other Love, 1947
- Cry Wolf, 1947
- Variety Girl, 1947
- B.F.'s Daughter, 1948
- Sorry, Wrong Number, 1948
- The Lady Gambles, 1949
- East Side, West Side, 1949
- The File on Thelma Jordon, 1950
- No Man of Her Own, 1950
- The Furies, 1950
- To Please a Lady, 1950
- The Man with a Cloak, 1951
- Clash by Night, 1952
- Jeopardy, 1953
- Titanic, 1953
- All I Desire, 1953
- Blowing Wild, 1953
- The Moonlighter, 1953
- Executive Suite, 1954
- Witness to Murder, 1954
- Cattle Queen of Montana, 1954
- The Violent Men, 1955
- Escape to Burma, 1955
- There's Always Tomorrow, 1955
- The Maverick Queen, 1956
- These Wilder Years, 1956
- Crime of Passion, 1957
- Trooper Hook, 1957
- Forty Guns, 1957
- Walk on the Wild Side, 1962
- Roustabout, 1964
- The Night Walker, 1964