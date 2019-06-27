Partial filmography for Barbara Stanwyck (1907-1990)

  • The Locked Door, 1929
  • Mexicali Rose, 1929
  • Ladies of Leisure, 1930
  • Illicit, 1931
  • Ten Cents a Dance, 1931
  • The Stolen Jools, 1931
  • Night Nurse, 1931
  • The Miracle Woman, 1931
  • Forbidden, 1932
  • Shopworn, 1932
  • So Big! 1932
  • The Purchase Price, 1932
  • The Bitter Tea of General Yen, 1932
  • Ladies They Talk About, 1933
  • Baby Face, 1933
  • Ever in My Heart, 1933
  • Gambling Lady, 1934
  • A Lost Lady, 1934
  • The Secret Bride, 1934
  • The Woman in Red, 1935
  • Red Salute, 1935
  • Annie Oakley, 1935
  • A Message to Garcia, 1936
  • The Bride Walks Out, 1936
  • His Brother's Wife, 1936
  • Banjo on My Knee, 1936
  • The Plough and the Stars, 1936
  • Internes Can't Take Money, 1937
  • This Is My Affair, 1937
  • Stella Dallas, 1937
  • Breakfast for Two, 1937
  • Always Goodbye, 1938
  • The Mad Miss Manton, 1938
  • Union Pacific, 1939
  • Golden Boy, 1939
  • Remember the Night, 1940
  • The Lady Eve, 1941
  • Meet John Doe, 1941
  • You Belong to Me, 1941
  • Ball of Fire, 1941
  • The Great Man's Lady, 1942
  • The Gay Sisters, 1942
  • Lady of Burlesque, 1943
  • Double Indemnity, 1944
  • Hollywood Canteen, 1944
  • Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
  • My Reputation, 1946
  • The Bride Wore Boots, 1946
  • The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, 1946
  • California, 1947
  • The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
  • The Other Love, 1947
  • Cry Wolf, 1947
  • Variety Girl, 1947
  • B.F.'s Daughter, 1948
  • Sorry, Wrong Number, 1948
  • The Lady Gambles, 1949
  • East Side, West Side, 1949
  • The File on Thelma Jordon, 1950
  • No Man of Her Own, 1950
  • The Furies, 1950
  • To Please a Lady, 1950
  • The Man with a Cloak, 1951
  • Clash by Night, 1952
  • Jeopardy, 1953
  • Titanic, 1953
  • All I Desire, 1953
  • Blowing Wild, 1953
  • The Moonlighter, 1953
  • Executive Suite, 1954
  • Witness to Murder, 1954
  • Cattle Queen of Montana, 1954
  • The Violent Men, 1955
  • Escape to Burma, 1955
  • There's Always Tomorrow, 1955
  • The Maverick Queen, 1956
  • These Wilder Years, 1956
  • Crime of Passion, 1957
  • Trooper Hook, 1957
  • Forty Guns, 1957
  • Walk on the Wild Side, 1962
  • Roustabout, 1964
  • The Night Walker, 1964