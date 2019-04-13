Barnes' length Apr 13, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jace Whittaker on cornerback McKenzie Barnes: pic.twitter.com/BudYaMbrMH— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) April 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Managing Social Posts for Your Business You want to get your business into the social arena. You’ve set up your Facebook, Google+ and Twitter accounts… but now what? promotion Have You Claimed Your Local Search? It shocks me every day – when you do a search on Google, Bing, Yahoo, or any of the plethora of apps available – just how many businesses HAVEN’T claimed their search info. promotion Managing Social Posts for Your Business You want to get your business into the social arena. You’ve set up your Facebook, Google+ and Twitter accounts… but now what? promotion Have You Claimed Your Local Search? It shocks me every day – when you do a search on Google, Bing, Yahoo, or any of the plethora of apps available – just how many businesses HAVEN’T claimed their search info.