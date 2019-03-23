As Adia Barnes attempts to move Arizona into women’s basketball’s Top 25 and challenge for a Pac-12 championship, the Wildcats must continue to establish a higher recruiting profile.
That’s true anywhere, but especially in Pac-12 women’s basketball as six teams reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament, all with established head coaches.
Moving up in Pac-12 women’s basketball is like moving up in Pac-12 women’s softball, soccer, golf and volleyball. You can be No. 20 in the NCAA but no better than fifth or sixth in the Pac-12.
When TV analyst Bill Walton talks about “Conference of Champions” he is truly describing women’s sports in the Pac-12.
Barnes’ five-person recruiting class of 2019 might seem odd: it has prospects from Turkey, Latvia, Iceland, Australia and Spain. But that’s not unusual.
This year’s Pac-12 women’s basketball rosters had 32 foreign players, including eight from Canada, seven from Australia and others from Poland, Paraguay, Senegal, France, China, you name it.
What makes it difficult on Barnes is that there are only four players from Arizona on Pac-12 basketball rosters this season. Arizona State has one, Phoenix St. Mary’s grad Courtney Ekmark, and Arizona has one, Phoenix Arcadia High’s Bryce Nixon.
“It’s not a hot bed to recruit here,” Barnes said last week.
No kidding. Tucson has only produced seven scholarship players on Pac-12 rosters in the last 30 years.
Catalina Foothills’ Julie Brase and Palo Verde’s Jessica Arnold played for the Wildcats.
Salpointe’s Sybil Dosty and Foothills’ Kate Engelbrecht played for ASU; Flowing Wells’ Rachelle Federico played for Cal; Amphi’s Catherria Turner played for Oregon; Marana’s Jamee Swan played at Colorado. That’s it. None were star-level players.
The competition for top girls basketball players within the Pac-12 footprint is overwhelming. That’s why Sabino High sophomore Kiya Dorroh is probably the most heavily recruited Tucson girls basketball player since Santa Rita’s Paula Pyers signed with USC in the early 1980s.
Dorroh has already been offered scholarships by Arizona, ASU, Washington and USC, among others.
“We need to add some pieces,” said Barnes. “We’re looking at a couple of grad transfers, someone who could help us become a top-five team in the Pac-12, which would be in the Top 25 in the country.”