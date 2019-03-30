When Adia Barnes was building a career as the most honored women’s basketball player in UA history, she led the Wildcats to the 1996 WNIT championship. Now, as Arizona’s head coach, she’s on a mission to do the same this week.
All games this year are played on home courts, a setup determined by Triple Crown Sports, a Colorado sports promotion firm that organizes and operates the WNIT. How do you get a home court? It almost always comes down to which school guarantees Triple Crown the most money.
In 1996, Arizona played all three WNIT games at the Amarillo Civic Center in Texas. Eight teams were invited. Three victories — over Western Kentucky, Arkansas and Northwestern — gave Arizona the title. Now you need six wins.
The MVP wasn’t Barnes, it was point guard Brenda Pantoja, who had 13 assists in the WNIT title game. Pantoja has gone on to become a Final Four referee in women’s college basketball.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., Arizona plays Wyoming at McKale Center; a victory would put the Wildcats in the final foursome of WNIT teams. This isn’t new turf for the Wyoming Cowgirls: they won the 2007 WNIT, getting on a roll, outbidding foes to play at home, drawing an almost unthinkable 52,541 in six home games in Laramie.
If Arizona continues to win and plays six home games, culminating with the championship game Saturday on the CBS Sports Network, it’s likely Barnes’ team would draw close to 40,000 at McKale.
It would fully put UA women’s basketball on the Tucson map.