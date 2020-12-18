Barrie Pederson

Barrie Pedersen has been with the Tucson Police Department since 2004 He currently serves as a K-9 Handler, K-9 Unit Trainer and Special Weapons and Tactics Officer. Barrie enjoys being a Police Officer and works nights with his partner K-9 Kiro. Over his 15-year career, Barrie has been awarded several medals including the 'Medal of Merit' in 2012 and the 'Officer of the Year' in 2019. Barrie also volunteers his time as a youth sports coach. Over the last eight years he has coached more than 20 teams in various sports, including Little League Baseball, YMCA Soccer, YMCA Basketball and Under the Lights & Tucson Turf Flag Football. He enjoys mentoring young kids through sports and provides a positive environment for them to grow as athletes and people.
