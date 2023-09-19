For Star subscribers: The family behind Barrio Charro will open a new restaurant in the space, leaning into the company's Sonoran-style Mexican food profile, rather than having a sandwich focus.

Barrio Charro , the fast-casual restaurant collaboration between El Charro and Barrio Bread, closed on Sunday, July 30, to make way for a new, more expansive concept.

Ray Flores Jr., president of El Charro’s parent company Si Charro, said the new restaurant will lean into the strengths from Si Charro’s Sonoran-style Mexican food profile, bringing together popular items from its other restaurants under one roof.