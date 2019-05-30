Players from different WCWS teams have sought each other out in Oklahoma City for a reunion of former club teammates.
The OC Batbusters have more than 20 former players at the WCWS, including seven — Taylor McQuillin, Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, Hannah Martinez, Malia Martinez, Dejah Mulipola, Ivy Davis and Carranco — on Arizona’s roster. The Batbusters took a photo to send to their former coach.
“They’re very humbled by it,” McQuillin said. “It’s a humbling photo because you sit there and see all these players that are at these colleges going to the World Series, playing against each other when they used to play with each other. That’s what makes the competition fun. You know the people you want to compete against. It’s a competition within the overall game. Makes it really exciting.”